China Nov alumina output lowest since May 2020; lead and zinc at 11-month high

Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's alumina output in November fell 4.5% year-on-year to its lowest in 18 months, official data showed on Friday, as regions impose curbs on the aluminium raw material, while production of both lead and zinc was the highest since December last year.

The country produced 6.05 million tonnes of alumina in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said, the lowest monthly total since May 2020. The bureau does not provide individual monthly output figures for January and February due to the distortion of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Guangxi, in southern China, has restricted power usage by both alumina refineries and aluminium smelters in recent months to ease electricity shortages, while in the north, the alumina hub of Luliang in Shanxi province has implemented winter cuts on industrial output since Nov. 1.

The table below shows output figures in tonnes.

*year-on-year percentage changes

Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Mark Potter

