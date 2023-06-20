China silicon futures jump as top producer cuts output















BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - Industrial silicon prices in China rallied 5% on Tuesday, continuing Monday's gains, after the country's top producer of the metal was reported to be cutting output.

The most-traded August industrial silicon futures contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange rose 5.08% to 13,760 yuan ($1,917.50) a metric ton, after Monday's 6% rise.

Hoshine Silicon Industry (603260.SS), China's biggest industrial silicon producer with an annual capacity of 1.22 million tons, will cut its daily output by 1,000 tons due to high electricity prices, state-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

That would account for a quarter of China's daily production, according to Reuters' calculations based on annual output of 3.55 million tons last year.

Hoshine could not be reached by Reuters for comment after business hours.

Output of industrial silicon, mainly used in solar panels, electronics and cars, has already dropped 6.8% in May compared with the prior month to 271,000 tons, according to industry information provider Shanghai Metals Market, as producers cut output because of sluggish market conditions.

Hoshine faces huge costs for some of its production in the north of China, where it has to rely on external power supply -- which is normally dearer -- Shanghai Securities News reported.

A heat wave hit northern China in June, stressing the country's electricity supplies.

Industrial silicon futures began trading in Guangzhou last December.

($1 = 7.1755 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Ningwei Qin, Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Alexander Smith











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.