Column: China's commodity imports look deceptively boring. But Ukraine looms

A worker speaks as he loads coal on a truck at a depot near a coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. Picture taken on October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 8 (Reuters) - China's imports of major commodities appeared largely steady to even somewhat soft in the first two months of the year. But the bland figures mask some dynamic shifts, which are likely to be exacerbated by the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Official customs data released on Monday showed the world's biggest commodity buyer imported less crude oil, natural gas, coal and iron ore in January and February, but boosted purchases of copper.

China combines data for January and February to account for any distortions caused by the Lunar New Year holidays, which fell in early February this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Crude oil imports dropped almost 5% in the first two months of 2022 from the same period last year, to about 10.53 million barrels per day (bpd), as independent refiners bought less amid some government curbs on output and exports.

Beijing restricted several energy-intensive and polluting industries over the winter period in a bid to conserve energy and keep air clean during its recent Olympics.

The expectation is that given these restrictions are being relaxed, refiners will step up throughput, seeking to lift exports to take advantage of strong margins on refined fuels.

This may serve to boost China's crude imports in March, which will largely already have been arranged.

However, what happens from April onwards is less clear, given the fallout in commodity markets from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China hasn't officially condemned Russia's actions - Moscow calls them a "special operation" - but it's likely that the commodity trade between the two countries will be disrupted by Western sanctions against Russia's financial system, and a reluctance of shipping, trading and insurance companies to handle Russian cargoes.

China imported about 757,500 bpd of Russian crude in February, down from 954,000 bpd in January, according to data and analytics company Kpler.

Russia supplies about 8% of China's crude imports, and has the advantage of being geographically close to China's northern ports, which will reduce shipping costs.

China can probably make up for any loss of Russian cargoes by buying more from its traditional suppliers in the Middle East, and from the United States.

However, this will come at a cost, especially since the price of crude has skyrocketed since the Russian invasion, with global benchmark Brent crude futures touching a 14-year high of $139.13 a barrel on Monday, before ending at $123.21.

What Chinese refiners try to do in coming months will matter for crude markets. If they are able, and willing, to continue buying from Russia, it will free up barrels from other exporters to go to refineries in countries that are no longer buying from Russia.

Another potential headache for China is coal imports, which dropped 14% in the first two months of the year to 35.39 million tonnes, from 41.13 million in the same period in 2021.

The decline is largely because of Indonesia's short-lived ban on exports. That slashed volumes from the world's biggest shipper of thermal coal used in power plants in January, with the impact lingering into February.

Indonesia is China's top seaborne supplier of coal, and it's likely that imports from the southeast Asian nation will return to more normal levels in coming months.

However, Russia is China's second-largest seaborne supplier: Kpler data shows imports of around 4 million tonnes per month for much of last year, although February imports dropped to 2.27 million tonnes.

China may find difficulties in arranging cargoes from Russia in coming months. It may struggle in that case to secure sufficient volumes, given Beijing's ongoing informal ban on buying from Australia, which used to be the second-biggest source of imports.

PRICE DISCOMFORT

China's imports of natural gas from pipelines and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) came to 19.86 million tonnes in the January-February period, down 3.8% from the same months in 2021.

This is most likely a reflection of higher spot market prices over winter leading Chinese buyers to hold off purchasing. Mild temperatures also played a role in keeping a lid on demand.

It's likely that China's pipeline purchases from Russia will continue unhindered, and the country isn't a significant buyer of Russian LNG.

However, the sharp increase in the price of oil and of spot LNG will make the fuel more expensive for Chinese buyers, which may also curb appetite for imports in coming months.

The one area of strength in China's commodity imports in the first two months was copper: imports of unwrought copper rose 9.7% to 969,288 tonnes, and those of ores and concentrates gained 10.2% to 4.17 million tonnes.

There may have been some issues surrounding logistics in the boost to imports early this year, as cargoes delayed from the end of 2021 were processed. But it's also worth noting that China's factory activity expanded in January and February, which is positive for copper demand.

Overall, China faces challenges in managing the disruption caused by Russia's actions in Ukraine.

It's certain Beijing won't be happy with the surging prices. It may seek to lower its import bill by releasing strategic reserves of commodities such as crude oil and metals.

It will also seek to maximise domestic output, especially for coal, and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources.

The main question is whether China will keep buying from Russia, or whether this becomes too difficult from both a logistical or political point of view.

INTERACTIVE GRAPHIC - China trade and economy snapshot: http://tmsnrt.rs/2iO9Q6a

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.