China's daily coal output hits 3-month low in August on rains, COVID curbs
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in August slipped to a three-month low as some mines in its biggest coal mining hub reduced operations or even shut down due to heavy rainfall and COVID-19 curbs.
China, the world's top coal producer, mined 370.44 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, equivalent to 11.95 million tonnes per day.
That compares with 10.81 million tonnes per day in August last year and 12.02 million tonnes per day in July.
