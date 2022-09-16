China's daily coal output hits 3-month low in August on rains, COVID curbs

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Imported coal is seen lifted by cranes from a coal cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China July 26, 2018. Picture taken July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT./File Photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in August slipped to a three-month low as some mines in its biggest coal mining hub reduced operations or even shut down due to heavy rainfall and COVID-19 curbs.

China, the world's top coal producer, mined 370.44 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, equivalent to 11.95 million tonnes per day.

That compares with 10.81 million tonnes per day in August last year and 12.02 million tonnes per day in July.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.