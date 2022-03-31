Column: China's manufacturers enter downturn - but for how long?

A labourer opens the door of a steel furnace to discharge slags at a Changning Steel and Iron Factory workshop in Changzhi, Shanxi province March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - China's manufacturing sector contracted this month as coronavirus outbreaks, city-level lockdowns, rising input prices and the severe disruption of global supply chains take their toll on output and new orders.

The official purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector slipped to 49.5 in March from 50.2 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The manufacturing index fell into just the 9th percentile for all months since 2011 down from the 36th percentile last month and the 91st percentile a year ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/3iSKMMc)

The output sub-index, which has been decelerating for over a year, fell to 49.5 this month and is now in only the 2nd percentile for all months since 2011.

Manufacturers are being hit by more challenges soon after recovering from the coal crisis that forced electricity rationing last autumn.

China is the world's largest or second-largest consumer and importer of most energy products and industrial raw materials, so the slowdown will inevitably spill over into global markets.

The only question now is whether the downturn will be short and shallow or turn into something more prolonged and deeper, which would increase recessionary pressure worldwide.

The answer depends on (a) the sustainability of the country's dynamic-clearing approach to coronavirus containment; (b) the deterioration of the global economy in response to surging energy prices and the conflict in Ukraine; and (c) the effectiveness of the government's measures to rekindle demand.

The slowdown associated with the coal and electricity crisis lasted less than four months, but that was largely a supply crisis caused by a temporary shortage of fuel; this crisis is occurring on both the supply and demand sides of the economy simultaneously and is far more complex.

Related columns:

- China's cooling economy takes some heat out of commodity prices (Reuters, March 30) read more

- Economic war pushes business cycle to tipping point (Reuters, March 23) read more

- Western economies on brink of recession as Russia sanctions escalate (Reuters, March 8) read more

- Global recession risks rise after Russia invades Ukraine (Reuters, March 4) read more

- John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.