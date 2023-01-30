China's MMG flags production halt at Las Bambas in Peru due to protests















Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd (1208.HK) said on Monday its Las Bambas mine in Peru would likely have to halt production from Feb. 1 due to a shortage of "critical supplies" leading to a slowdown of operations.

The Melbourne-headquartered miner said the shortage of supplies was due to transport disruptions from protests in Peru. Protesters have been blocking traffic in and out of the copper mine.

Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, has been gripped by growing unrest following weeks of sometimes violent anti-government protests triggered by the ouster of the country's former president last month.

Glencore (GLEN.L) suspended operations at its Antapaccay copper mine on Jan. 20 after protestors attacked the premises for a third time.

A source at MMG had told Reuters production would continue as long as there was a stock of supplies, but MMG said on Monday that supplies were running low.

The mine is expected to enter maintainance if the protests do not ease.

