China's Sept refinery output in first annual growth since Nov 2021















SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's refinery output in September posted its first annual growth since November of 2021, with daily crude oil processing hitting its highest in nine months, data showed on Monday.

September refinery output rose 1.9% over a year earlier at 56.81 million tonnes, or about 13.82 million barrels per day, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

(1 tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue











