China's SPIC connects new offshore wind farms to national grid

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China's State Power Investment Corp (SPIC), the country's top green power operator, connected two newly built offshore wind farms off south China's Guangdong province to the state grid on Tuesday, the company said on its official Wechat account.

The start-up of the 315-megawatt (MW) Jieyang Shenquan project and the 600-MW Zhanjiang Xuwen project effectively raises SPIC's share of clean energy in its total installed power generation capacity to 60%, versus 43.3% five years ago, the company said.

SPIC said it is the world's top renewables power operator of more than 100 gigawatts (GW), including more than 38 GW of solar power.

The Shenquan farm took 258 days from the start of construction to the connection to state grid, and is expected to supply to the grid one billion kilowatt hours of electricity a year and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 780,000 tonnes.

