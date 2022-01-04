China's top steelmaking city Tangshan issues orange smog alert

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's steel hub Tangshan city in the northern Hebei province issued an orange alert for heavy pollution on Jan. 3 due to expected unfavourable weather conditions in coming days, the local environment regulator said on Tuesday.

The orange alert is the second highest in a three-tier pollution warning system.

In accordance to the alert level, industrial companies were ordered to cut their production until the alert period is lifted, said the authority. The timing of that was pending further notice, it said.

China will hold the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in February, with some events to take place in the Hebei province.

Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

