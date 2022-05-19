1 minute read
Chinese efforts to replenish reserves with Russian oil would not violate U.S. sanctions -White House
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, May 19 (Reuters) - China's efforts to replenish its strategic reserves with Russian oil would not contravene U.S. sanctions, White House officials aboard Air Force One said on Thursday.
China is in talks with Russia to buy additional supplies of oil in order to add to its strategic crude inventories, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday.
The U.S. has led global efforts to ban the imports of Russian oil amid the county's invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese
