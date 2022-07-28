Column: Comparing rival weather models as U.S. crops brace for intense heat

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of a combine harvester as it harvests soybeans in Deerfield, Ohio, U.S., October 7, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Picture taken October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo/File Photo

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybeans are enjoying a shot of seasonably cool weather this week, though a menacing hot and dry forecast for next week and beyond has both farmers and traders on edge.

Corn and soybean yield potential is particularly sensitive to the weather in July and August, which is why the market is often glued to every new forecast model run this time of year, as each update could potentially enhance or change current sentiment.

As of Wednesday, above-average temperatures are predicted to dominate next week in much of the U.S. Corn Belt, centered on Iowa, the top corn producer. Upper 90s Fahrenheit is possible in these areas along with lighter rainfall amounts, stressing the vulnerable crops.

Market participants like to talk about the American (GFS) weather model versus the European (EC) one, especially when they deviate on predictions. The four-times-daily GFS projects out 15 days while the EC, run twice daily, forecasts a 10-day period.

Right now, model biases for the coming days are similar, though magnitudes differ. But which model has been better recently, what are their biases and what might that mean for the forecast ahead?

Chicago futures have ripped higher on the threatening outlooks this week, with most-active soybeans up 7.2% through Wednesday, their biggest three-day gain in nearly 13 months.

Corn futures were tempered on Wednesday by weaker wheat and the Ukraine export deal, though futures are up 6.9% so far on the week. It is possible market-watchers believe next week’s forecast will affect soybeans more than corn since August precipitation is the notorious factor that can make or break U.S. bean yields.

Crop Watch producers across the potentially affected areas say that both their corn and soybeans could be hurt equally by the hot and dry weather next week as kernel and pod abortion could occur, lowering yield prospects.

TRACK RECORDS

Refinitiv’s weather research team tracks the performance and biases of both the GFS and EC operational models across the U.S. Midwest based on the forecasts of days 1 through 9. That means as of Wednesday, the most recent results are from the July 18 runs.

Since mid-June, the GFS has been closer on average to the observed temperatures than the EC over the nine-day period by 0.5 degree Celsius. That may not seem like a lot, but it is a relatively large and longer-lasting deviation than at most other points so far in the year.

Weather model verification in U.S. Midwest

However, both models have been similar on Midwestern rainfall in the last 30 days, with average deviations from the actuals of 1.5 and 1.6 mm for the GFS and EC models, respectively. The EC had been noticeably better than the GFS with precipitation this spring, and it was also more reliable on temperature in the winter.

The trend was similar a year ago, when the GFS outperformed the EC in days 1-9 in the Midwest during July, particularly for temperatures, though the EC seemed to be the better bet in other seasons.

Average Midwest temperature biases have diverged over the last month, as the GFS was too cool versus observations by 0.5 degree Celsius and the EC was too warm by 1.4 degrees. The GFS showed hotter peak potential next week in Wednesday’s runs than the EC.

Weather model biases in U.S. Midwest

GFS temperature forecasts have been below the actuals since April except for the most recent two days in the series, and if that trend continues, it could mean the GFS is overcooking the temperatures for next week’s heat wave.

Midwestern rainfall has been heavier than both models have predicted so far this month, a flip from the models' tendency to over-predict precipitation in the several months prior. The GFS has been slightly more accurate on precipitation the last few weeks, and Wednesday’s GFS runs are a bit drier than the EC ones for the next nine days.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

