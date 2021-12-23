Copper extends gains on soft dollar, easing Omicron worries

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Copper edged higher on Thursday, underpinned by a weak U.S. dollar, easing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant and upbeat U.S. economic data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $9,625 a tonne at 0300 GMT, extending gains to a fourth straight day.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 0.9% to 70,090 yuan ($11,002.10) a tonne, its highest since Dec. 8.

The dollar index (.DXY) hovered near a one-week low against riskier currencies and asset classes, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

* The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College. read more

* A South African study, meanwhile, suggests reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron variant versus the Delta one, though the authors say some of that is likely due to high population immunity. read more

* U.S. stock indices rose overnight after data showed U.S. consumer confidence improved further in December, and the White House said it was resuming talks on a massive social spending and climate change bill with holdout senator Joe Manchin. read more

* Peruvian community protesters who have blocked a key road used by MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas copper mine will clear the route until at least Dec. 30, though it is uncertain if the firm will restart operations. read more

* A global share rally continued in early Asian trading on Thursday and the safe haven dollar was on the back foot as markets took cheer from positive signs about the impact of the Omicron variant and U.S. economic data.

($1 = 6.3706 yuan)

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath

