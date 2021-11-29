Copper rises as risk appetite returns after Omicron jitters

Nov 29 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Monday as risk sentiment steadied after concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant sparked a heavy sell-off last week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.5% to $9,602 a tonne by 0240 GMT. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1% to 70,300 yuan ($11,010.87) a tonne.

South African scientists discovered the Omicron variant last week, and since then, it has been detected in places including Australia, Britain, Canada, Germany and Hong Kong. However, little is known about the new strain. read more

Asian stock markets regained a little composure as investors settled in for a few weeks of uncertainty on whether the Omicron variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,636 a tonne, nickel climbed 1.9% to $20,270 a tonne, lead traded 0.5% higher at $2,281 and tin gained 1.2% to $39,100 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium fell as much as 3.4% to 18,625 yuan a tonne, nickel was down 1.1% at 149,880 yuan a tonne, lead rose 0.6% to 15,430 yuan a tonne, zinc dipped 2.9% to 22,915 yuan a tonne.

* A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China have forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents' movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks. read more

* Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Friday he is hopeful that the momentum of the U.S. economy will carry it through the next wave of the pandemic, adding that he remains open to accelerating the pace of the central bank's bond taper. read more

MARKETS NEWS

* Currency markets calmed on Monday in Asia after the initial shock of the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying for cover last week, but analysts warned of more volatility with little still known about the new strain. read more

($1 = 6.3846 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

