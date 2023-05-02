Column: Crop Watch: Half of the fields planted in April, ahead of normal pace















NAPERVILLE, Illinois, May 1 (Reuters) - After cool and wet weather delayed planting last year, the U.S. Crop Watch farmers are planting corn and soybeans at an efficient clip, but not as fast as in 2021.

Eleven of the 22 Crop Watch fields were planted in April, including six corn and five soybean, and a seventh corn field (southeastern Illinois) was in progress on Monday morning. That compares with 13 April-planted fields in 2021, nine of them corn, and four April-planted fields in 2022, split between beans and corn.

Crop Watch follows 11 corn and 11 soybean fields across nine U.S. states, including two fields each in Iowa and Illinois. This is the sixth consecutive year for the project, which gathers weekly updates, photos and crop ratings from each location throughout the growing season.

Temperatures in the last couple of weeks have been mostly cooler than average across the Corn Belt, causing some skepticism among market participants that spring planting would stay on or ahead of schedule. Cooler and potentially wetter weather remains on tap for eastern areas this week, but warmer, drier weather looks more likely for most states into the second week of May.

Crop Watch 2023 planting as of May 1

The six April-planted Crop Watch corn fields include Kansas, western Iowa, western Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska and South Dakota. The South Dakota producer began his personal planting efforts this past weekend and is slightly behind normal schedule, but he is not worried at all given the forecast and fitness of the soil.

The five Crop Watch soybean fields planted so far include ones in southeastern Illinois, Indiana, western Iowa, Nebraska and western Illinois. Both corn and soybean lists are ordered by planting date.

Many of the Crop Watch producers are reporting excellent soil conditions for planting, though western states will need decent moisture throughout the spring and into summer following last year’s drought.

Huge winter and spring snowfall amounts in North Dakota have put the market on watch for another possible year of planting delays in the northern state.

But the North Dakota Crop Watch producer believes enough of the snow has melted away for him to be able to start field work potentially as early as mid-next week, with hopes to start planting around May 15. As of Monday, he is not concerned as the forecast looks favorable for his schedule.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.