Column: Crop Watch: Western heat trims potential; cooler temps on tap

Corn is loaded into a truck to be transported for ethanol production in Kelley, Iowa, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Crop Watch fields in the western Corn Belt suffered last week in hot and dry weather, impacting corn slightly more than soybeans, though nick-of-time rains prevented health declines in other areas.

Overall, last week’s rains were lighter for the Crop Watch corn and soybeans than in the previous couple of weeks, and western fields from the Dakotas to Kansas, including western Iowa and Indiana in the east, are now in need of a good soaking to maintain or even boost yield prospects.

As of early Monday, that may be possible over the next several days for southern portions of the belt, including Kansas and Indiana. However, Iowa and points north may be on the drier side.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Any unwanted dryness this week could be partly offset by seasonably cool temperatures across most of the Corn Belt, a big difference-maker in what can be some of the hottest days of the year.

The 11 producers of Crop Watch report weekly on their yield potential and crop conditions, the latter of which are mostly a visual assessment. Both are scored on a 1-to-5 scale, with 3 representing average conditions and yield expectations, and 5 excellent health or near-record yields expected.

The 11-field, unweighted average corn yield fell to 3.93 from 4.09 last week on a large reduction in Kansas, which endured its second consecutive week of temperatures above 100 F (37.8 C) with no rain. Smaller cuts in South Dakota and Nebraska were made due to dryness and heat stress as well as wind.

For the corn fields, Kansas and Indiana are tied for the lowest yield expectations at 2.5, and North Dakota, Nebraska and Ohio are just above in the 3-range.

The average corn condition score fell to 4.11 from 4.2 last week on moves similar to those in yield, but it included a half-point hike in North Dakota to 3.5. Summer temperatures there have been mostly ideal and tassels have started poking out in the Crop Watch field, at least a couple weeks ahead of schedule.

Another half-point hike in North Dakota’s soybean conditions, now at 2, combined with smaller bumps in South Dakota and western Illinois to raise the 11-field average score to 3.89 from 3.86 last week. This included cuts in Nebraska and Kansas.

Average soybean yield slid slightly to 3.64 from 3.68 last week as rises in South Dakota and western Illinois were offset by lower scores in Kansas, Nebraska and western Iowa. The western Iowa producer notes above average flower abortion on the soybean plants from the hot, dry weather.

That situation could improve with favorably wetter weather in August, and the North Dakota producer may also raise his soy expectations with a good rain.

Within the last week, ten of the Crop Watch locations received less than an inch of rain, eight of them less than a half inch. Minnesota is the outlier with 1.8 inches (4.6 cm) on Saturday, which prevented a certain decline in crop ratings after a couple dry weeks.

A 0.3-inch rain on Sunday in Indiana barely maintained conditions there, though the lack of subsoil moisture threatens if August is dry. The Indiana fields have tallied no more than 2 inches since late May.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter feed using handle @kannbwx.

Crop Watch Producers 2022

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.