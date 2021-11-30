Dalian iron ore futures leap on restocking demand at steel mills

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark Chinese iron ore futures jumped over 6% on Tuesday, fuelled by recent restocking demand at steel firms, although analysts expect weak property and infrastructure investment to slow the long-term consumption of the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for January delivery, was up 2.9% at 612 yuan ($96.05) per tonne, as of 0231 GMT, after rising 6.4% to 633 yuan in early trade.

"Driven by high profits at mills... iron ore prices will rebound to some extent," analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding demand was hard to be sustained in the long run on cooling steel consumption.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose $3 to $105 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

"With iron ore inventory in China at a record high and as steel production keeps declining, we think the downward pressure on iron ore prices will persist," CreditSights said in a report.

Other steelmaking raw materials also gained on Tuesday. Dalian coking coal futures , for May delivery, soared 5.4% to 1,877 yuan a tonne. Coke prices gained 2.1% to 2,656 yuan per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were range-bound.

The May contract for construction rebar inched up 0.2% to 4,137 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils , used in the manufacturing sector and for January delivery, edged 0.3% higher to 4,572 yuan per tonne.

"China's steel demand, which has been dragged down by weak property and infrastructure investment in the past few months, is now bottoming out," CreditSights said in its report.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse fell 0.9% to 17,035 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3714 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

