Design flaw could explain problem at EDF's Chinese nuclear plant-NGO

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A design flaw in the reactor pressure vessel could be the cause of a problem that was made public in June at French company EDF's jointly-owned nuclear power plant in China, a French non-governmental organisation said, quoting a whistleblower.

One of the reactors at the facility in Taishan, which is operated by China General Nuclear Power Group with state-controlled EDF, was halted in August for maintenance pending the outcome of an investigation into fuel damage.

An EDF spokesperson said on Monday the investigation into the fuel damage and the vessel was still under way, adding that the cause of the problem could not be determined before that investigation is completed.

The decision to stop the reactor was taken after EDF said in mid-June it was examining a potential issue at the nuclear power station linked to a build-up of inert gases. At the time, U.S. news network CNN reported that the U.S. government was looking into reports of leaks and a potential radiological threat.

The Commission for Independent Research and Information on Radioactivity (CRIIRAD), a French association created in the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster, said in an email to France's nuclear safety authority that it had been in contact with a whistleblower about the possible cause of the accident.

It said that the whistleblower, whom it described as a French engineer who works in the nuclear industry and has access to detailed technical information about the Taishan reactor, had linked damage found on the fuel assemblies to "abnormal vibrations".

These vibrations could in turn be associated with a design flaw in the EPR pressure vessel, it quoted the whistleblower as saying.

In the email, dated Nov. 27, CRIIRAD asked the French nuclear watchdog to investigate the whistleblower's claims, adding that any fault at the Chinese plant could have implications for other nuclear reactors EDF is developing in France and abroad.

"It is essential that the nuclear safety authorities of the countries concerned can carry out a rigorous analysis of the feedback stemming from Taishan 1 and its consequences for the safety of EPR reactors," CRIIRAD said.

Julien Collet, deputy general director at the nuclear safety authority (ASN), told Reuters it was too early for the agency to draw any conclusions as investigations were still ongoing.

"That said these are questions that will need addressing from a safety point of view when the right moment comes," Collet said.

