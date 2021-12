Dec 7 (Reuters) - De Beers Group, Anglo American's (AAL.L) diamond business, said on Tuesday it had applied to conduct exploration activities in north-eastern Angola.

De Beers Group and the government of Angola will start discussions to agree upon a mineral investment contract, the company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.