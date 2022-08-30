Column: Diverging U.S. corn and soybean yields would be a rare outcome

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of a combine harvester as it harvests soybeans in Deerfield, Ohio, U.S., October 7, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Picture taken October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo/File Photo

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rallied early last week and again on Monday on heightened U.S. crop concerns after last week’s crop tour, though the divergent nature of the industry’s latest forecasts for corn and soybean yields deserves a closer look.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month placed U.S. corn yield at 175.4 bushels per acre, but advisory firm Pro Farmer on Friday forecast a much lower 168.1 bpa, partly influenced by some weaker-than-expected field measurements on the long-running, annual tour.

However, Pro Farmer put soybean yield at 51.7 bpa, close to USDA’s 51.9 which would tie 2016’s record.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Relative to the long-term trend, corn yield at 168.1 bpa is about 6% below and the worst result since 2012, which was 23% below trend due to widespread drought and extreme heat. Soybeans at 51.7 or 51.9 would be about 1% above trend.

It is very unusual for the U.S. corn and soy story lines to differ like that. There were a couple of times in the 1990s when decent bean yields coincided with poor corn ones, but comparing today’s yields with those from decades ago may not be advisable here.

Corn 6% below trend and beans 1% above distinctly stands out in recent history. The only other bad corn/good bean combination was 2020, when a derecho flattened much of top grower Iowa’s corn but was much less detrimental to soybeans.

U.S. corn and soy yield deviations from trend

On the other side, soybean yield was fractionally below trend in 2009 while corn yield landed 6% above, but that corn result is sometimes controversial among analysts as excessively wet harvest weather led to low test weights.

Weather throughout the season tends to have a similar impact on both corn and soybeans, but a dry finish can damage beans much more than corn since the oilseed depends on August rains. An average 2008 corn yield coincided with beans 9% below trend amid the third-driest Midwestern August since 1895.

On an actual yield basis, corn at 168.1 bpa would be the lowest since 167.5 in 2019. But there is an argument to dismiss 2019 here because of the unprecedented loss of acres in top-yielding states that year, including a 1.2 million-acre reduction in corn plantings from intentions to final across Illinois and Indiana alone.

If 2019 is ignored, the 168.1 bpa becomes the lowest national yield since 2013’s 158.1, sitting just below the 168.4 achieved in 2015. As of Sunday, just 54% of U.S. corn was considered in good or excellent shape, the lowest for the week since 2012.

That compares with 59% the same week in 2013, 69% in 2015 and 60% last year, when corn notched a record 177 bpa. But crop conditions are not necessarily great at settling yield on a quantitative level.

If the Pro Farmer corn yield is realized, it means that the last nine growing seasons were relatively better than 2022 at the national level, even after considering technological advances during the period.

This is what market participants should evaluate before USDA’s Sept. 12 outlook, along with whether U.S. beans have performed significantly better than the corn.

Karen Braun is a market analyst with Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.