DuPont beats estimates for second-quarter profit

Aug 2(Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD.N) beat estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from strong demand for materials used in aerospace, automotive and healthcare industries.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 85 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, compared with estimates of 83 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue, however, fell 7% to $3.1 billion due to weakness in the electronics and industrial unit.

Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Anil D'Silva

