Dutch power supplier SEPA declared bankrupt -market regulator

AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dutch power supplier SEPA has been declared bankrupt and had its licence revoked by market regulator ACM, the latest company to run into difficulties amid surging gas prices.

Roughly 20,000 households and business clients will be supplied by other companies, a statement issued by the ACM on Thursday said.

SEPA is the fifth small energy supplier in the Netherlands to run into financial trouble in recent weeks as gas prices in Europe hit record highs.

