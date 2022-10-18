Eastward gas flows via Yamal and Russia-EU flows via Ukraine steady















Oct 18 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland were steady on Tuesday after a brief halt on the previous day, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine remained stable.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline inched slightly higher to 1,213,963 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET (0500 GMT) and 0800 CET (0600 GMT), from 1,078,577 kWh/h earlier in the day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm), almost unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Tuesday that it plans to ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine, in line with volumes in recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance, but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

