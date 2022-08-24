1 minute read
EBRD to lend Tunisia 150 mln euros for grain imports
TUNIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed a sovereign guaranteed loan deal worth 150 million euros with Tunisia's state cereals office on Wednesday to support grain imports, it said.
The agreement, to finance purchases of soft wheat, durum wheat and barley at a time of restricted supply and high prices, also includes promises by the Office des Cereales and the Tunisian government to reform the grain sector in Tunisia.
