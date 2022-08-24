EBRD to lend Tunisia 150 mln euros for grain imports

The headquarter of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is seen in London, Britain, November 22, Britain 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

TUNIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed a sovereign guaranteed loan deal worth 150 million euros with Tunisia's state cereals office on Wednesday to support grain imports, it said.

The agreement, to finance purchases of soft wheat, durum wheat and barley at a time of restricted supply and high prices, also includes promises by the Office des Cereales and the Tunisian government to reform the grain sector in Tunisia.

Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra

