Egypt to build 21 desalination plants in phase 1 of scheme - sovereign fund
CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The first phase of Egypt's plan to develop large-scale water desalination will cover 21 plants with a capacity of 3.3 million cubic metres daily at a cost of $3 billion, the CEO of the country's sovereign fund said on Thursday.
Egypt, which recently hosted the COP 27 U.N. climate talks and is trying to boost investment in renewables, aims to start production on its green hydrogen projects in 2025-2026, Soliman told the Reuters NEXT conference.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessFinland's energy agency says risks of power outages this winter increased
The risk of short power outages has increased in Finland due to uncertainty in domestic production and foreign imports, the Finnish energy authority said on Thursday.