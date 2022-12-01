Egypt to build 21 desalination plants in phase 1 of scheme - sovereign fund

A view of work around an 84-metre well being dug to draw seawater that will be desalinated using solar power at the resort area of Marsa Shagra near Marsa Alam on Egypt's southern Red Sea coastline, Egypt, October 18, 2021. Picture taken October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aidan Lewis

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The first phase of Egypt's plan to develop large-scale water desalination will cover 21 plants with a capacity of 3.3 million cubic metres daily at a cost of $3 billion, the CEO of the country's sovereign fund said on Thursday.

Egypt, which recently hosted the COP 27 U.N. climate talks and is trying to boost investment in renewables, aims to start production on its green hydrogen projects in 2025-2026, Soliman told the Reuters NEXT conference.

