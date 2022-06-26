Egypt contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday.

Shipment will happen once the cargo “reaches the ports” in India, Moselhy added.

Reporting by Sarah El safaty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra

