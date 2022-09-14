Egypt to require wheat suppliers to register in new exchange-document
CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer will require wheat suppliers to register with the country's commodities exchange before November, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The General Authority for supply Commodities (GASC) added in a letter sent to traders that it will not buy from unregistered suppliers from the start of November.
Traders contacted by Reuters did not immediately understand what the circular meant and whether global suppliers or their local agents would be required to register.
Egypt's supply ministry and GASC were not immediately available for comment.
Egypt's new commodities exchange was set to start full operations in 2022.
