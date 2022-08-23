Egypt's GASC directly buys 240,000 T of Russian wheat -ministry

Stalks of wheat are pictured in a field in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), directly purchased 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Aug. 22, the supply ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

The cargoes will be shipped over the following periods: Sep. 20 to Oct. 10, Oct. 11 to Oct. 30 and Oct. 21 to Nov. 10, the ministry said.

The purchase comprised of six cargoes of 40,000 tonnes of Russian wheat sold on a cost and freight basis, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The ministry did not disclose the price but traders said they thought it was sold at a price of $368 per tonne.

Further purchases could still be made as talks were still ongoing, the people said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Alex Richardson and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.