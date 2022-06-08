1 minute read
Egypt's strategic wheat reserves sufficient until end of this year -supply ministry
CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient until the end of this year, a supply ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The country also has strategic reserves of sugar sufficient for 5 months, vegetable oils for 6 months and rice for more than 3 months, the official added.
Reporting by Moamen Said Attallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese
