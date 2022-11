CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a $500 million contract with the Suez Canal Container Company (SCCT) to establish a second container handling terminal in East Port Said, the Suez Canal Economic Zone said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Youssry Mohamed Writing by Alaa Swilam Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.