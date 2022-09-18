Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenues rising to $700 mln annually -CNBC Arabia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An aerial view of the Gulf of Suez and the Suez Canal are pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal expects its revenues to increase by $700 million annually after transit fees hike by 15% in 2023, CNBC Arabia TV channel quoted the chairman of the authority managing the canal, Osama Rabie, as saying on Sunday.

Rabie also said the authority aims to list shares of 10 to 15% of its subsidiary Canal Mooring company on the local stock market by the end of the current year.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Moataz Mohamed; Editing by William Maclean

