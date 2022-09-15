Enea's Bogdanka expects to restart coal extraction by year-end

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

GDANSK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - LW Bogdanka (LWBP.WA) should be able to resume mining the longwall at its Stefanow extraction field within the next 3-1/2 months, Deputy CEO for Finance Artur Wasilewski said at Enea's (ENAE.WA) conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday LW Bogdanka, a unit of Enea, said it would cut its coal target by 10% to about 8.3 million tonnes due to the clamping of a longwall section in one of its fields. read more

Reporting by Anna Banacka, Adrianna Ebert and Mateusz Rabiega; editing by Jason Neely

