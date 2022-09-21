Eneos ex-Chairman Sugimori asked to leave over harassment allegations

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's Eneos brand logo on a tanker lorry in a train at a station nearby its refinery in Yokohama, Japan February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eneos Holdings (5020.T) said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.

Sugimori abruptly resigned in August citing personal reasons although the oil and metals company had booked strong first quarter results. read more

Public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday cited Eneos as saying that Sugimori had sexually harassed a woman in July.

Without claiming the harassment was sexual in nature, Eneos, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said in its statement that it investigated allegations made against Sugimori and concluded that he had "engaged in inappropriate behaviour" and asked him to resign.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

