EU clears 2.27 bln euro Greek state aid to boost renewable power

Wind turbines are seen on a hill in front of a power station near the village of Macynia, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved a 2.27 billion euro ($2.54 billion) aid scheme proposed by Greece to boost renewable power generation, it said on Wednesday.

The measure will help Greece meet its renewable energy targets, without unduly distorting competition, the executive arm of the European Union said.

Greece, aiming for renewables to account for 61% of final electricity consumption by 2030 from 29% last year, wants to shorten its permitting process to about two to three years.

That's down from the eight years more typical for such schemes in Greece.

The new scheme that Greece has proposed to support 4.5 gigawatt of installed electricity capacity from onshore wind, photovoltaic, biomass, hydroelectric power and other renewable energy sources includes joint competitive tendering and direct awarding.

It is open until 2025 and can be paid out for a maximum of 20 years.

($1 = 0.8932 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Edmund Blair

