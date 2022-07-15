EU executive proposes new gold import ban on Russia

Newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive, the European Commission, formally proposed on Friday new sanctions on Russia, including a new import ban on Russian gold.

EU governments must still sign off on the measures, expected as early as next week.

Reporting by Marine Strauss and Robin Emmott

