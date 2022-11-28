EU fails to agree on Russian oil price cap on Monday - diplomats

An aerial view shows the Vladimir Arsenyev tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel//File Photo

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Representatives of European Union governments failed to agree on Monday on a price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil as Poland insisted the cap had to be set lower to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said.

"There is no deal. The legal texts have now been agreed, but Poland still can't agree to the price," one diplomat said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

