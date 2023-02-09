Euronext delays commitment of traders report until further notice















PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Euronext said its commodities commitment of traders report, which it had delayed on Wednesday until Feb. 10 at the latest due to technical issues, was delayed until further notice.

The exchange operator said on its website a problem with a third-party software provider prevented some market participants from reporting their daily positions for Feb. 3.

It did not name the software provider.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission had said on Feb. 2 that a ransomware attack on ION Trading UK meant the CFTC's weekly Commitments of Traders report would be delayed until all trades can be reported.

ION Group, the financial data firm's parent company, said in a statement on its website the attack began on Jan. 31. It did not specify how long it would take to resolve.

Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters the disruption could take days to fix, leaving scores of brokers unable to process derivatives trades.

