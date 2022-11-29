Euronext's commodity futures see one-hour outage















PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Trading in Euronext's (ENX.PA) commodity derivatives, including its flagship milling wheat futures , stopped for more than an hour on Tuesday following a technical incident.

The incident occurred at 10:46 a.m. Central European Time (0946 GMT) - one minute after the opening of Tuesday's session -, Euronext said, adding that its other markets were not affected.

Trading resumed at 12:00 p.m., with Euronext indicating in an update that all transactions that took place before the halt had been received and reconciled by central clearing counterparties (CCPs).

Euronext's commodity markets also include rapeseed and maize (corn) futures.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Dominique Vidalon, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Louise Heavens











