European wind power lobby demands more permits to ease bottlenecks

COPENHAGEN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Europe's wind power trade association called on Thursday for more permits to build new wind farms, which it said had been slowed by bottlenecks in granting permissions, despite growing demand for green power.

"The lack of permitted projects is in many countries leading to a situation where the developers are bidding the lowest possible price into the auctions and it's very difficult to build turbines at those prices," WindEurope's chief executive Giles Dickson told Reuters.

The European Union has set a target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 55% by 2030, which will mean renewable sources in its energy generation should increase to 40%.

To achieve that it needs 30 gigawatts (GW) of new wind capacity to be installed every year but only 11 GW was built last year and the annual amount is expected to be 18 GW for the coming five years, WindEurope said in its 2021 annual report.

Surging demand for wind power, technological progress and competition among turbine makers has driven down the level of subsidies governments pay to get projects built, while some countries have awarded tenders without any price support.

Meanwhile, lower prices and increased competition, in tandem with higher costs stemming from a supply chain crunch and high prices for raw materials such as steel, have squeezed margins and forced manufacturers to hike prices and shed jobs.

"We got five wind turbine manufacturers in Europe and only one of them is making money today," Dickson said.

European turbine manufacturers Enercon, GE Renewable Energy , Nordex (NDXG.DE), Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) and Vestas (VWS.CO) had together with WindEurope written to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warning her of the "poor health" of the European wind supply chain.

"This is unsustainable ... we need governments to significantly simplify and accelerate their permitting for new farms," Dickson said.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alexander Smith

