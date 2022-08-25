1 minute read
Factbox: Europe's aluminium smelters cut output as power crunch intensifies
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Soaring electricity prices in Europe have triggered cuts in the energy-intensive production of aluminium. read more
Europe's aluminium output capacity is around 4.5 million tonnes. Of that, about 1 million tonnes has been taken offline since 2021 and another 500,000 tonnes is under threat, analysts at Citi say.
Following is a list of smelters that have cut production.
Source: Companies, Macquarie, Citi
Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Jason Neely
