Column: Europe's industry to feel the sting of high & rising carbon costs















LITTLETON, Colo., Feb 23 (Reuters) - This week's climb in the price of European carbon credits to above 100 euros ($107) per tonne sends an ominous signal to Europe-based manufacturers and heavy industry that have so far dragged their feet on cutting emissions.

EU carbon credit prices

Two-thirds of Europe's emissions stem from just three sectors: energy supply (24.2%), domestic transport (20.7%) and industry (20.7%), according to European Environment Agency (EEA) data from 2020, the latest available.

All three have taken steps to curb pollution over the past decade or so, but the power sector has been by far the most aggressive and has cut annual emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and equivalent gases by 37% to 843 million tonnes in 2020 from 2010, EEA data shows.

Europe's energy suppliers have reduced emissions by more than any other sector since 2010

The domestic transport sector reduced its emissions by 12% over that same time slot to 721 million tonnes by 2020, but thanks to aggressive electrification of car fleets it is expected to slash pollution more rapidly going forward.

Europe's industrial base reduced emissions by 15% from 2010 to 719 million tonnes in 2020. But it faces a stiff challenge in economically lowering emissions further given its reliance on fossil fuels to generate the abundant and stable energy required to run production lines and smokestack plants.

POWERING PROGRESS

The combined emissions cuts from the power, transport and industry sectors - along with reduced pollution from households and offices - have helped cut Europe's total CO2 emissions by roughly 18% from 2010 to 2021, more than any other region, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

However, for European pollution levels to decline further - and help the region meet its target of becoming a net-zero emitter by mid-century - it is vital that plants and heavy industry accelerate their emissions reduction pace.

That's easier said than done, given the difficulty in electrifying power-hungry sectors such as refineries and manufacturers of metals, chemicals and fertilizers that frequently must build their own power plants to generate the volumes of energy needed to churn out their products.

GERMAN AMBITION

The manufacturing heavyweights of Germany, Europe's largest economy and main industrial engine, will likely play a key role in determining whether Europe as a whole will be able to meet its energy transition targets.

As a major industrial innovator and preeminent political power, Germany holds unparalleled sway over the rest of Europe.

Industry accounts for 25% of Germany's total energy consumption, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), so any successful retooling of Germany's energy systems will likely set trends across Europe.

In the wake of last year's regional power crisis that sent energy costs soaring, the German government has set ambitious emissions reduction and energy transition targets for all sectors of its economy.

Germany's total CO2 emissions, which in 2022 were estimated at 756 million tonnes, are targeted to plunge to 438 million tonnes by 2030, according to the German Federal Environment Agency.

That would mark a 42% drop in only 8 years, and compares to an 18.7% reduction in total emissions from 2010 to 2022.

Germany emissions by sector to 2030

To fuel such a drastic pollution drop-off, every sector must accomplish double-digit cuts to CO2 discharge in under a decade.

The German power generation sector, which already reduced emissions by 30% since 2010, is tasked with an additional 58% cut to CO2 discharge by 2030.

That compares to a more modest 33.3% reduction target for industry.

However, given the expected shuttering of Germany's remaining coal plants and least efficient gas-fed power stations, the energy sector's target may be reachable.

Chopping total industrial pollution levels by a third may be the more daunting challenge, especially for iron and steel plants that rely on coal combustion for critical production processes.

Germany emissions change by sector since 2010

Germany's massive chemical and petrochemical sector - Europe's largest - accounts for 25% of energy use by German industry, and will also likely be affected as it relies on natural gas for more than 40% of its power.

Roughly a third of German chemical plants already run off electricity, according to the IEA, so other plants that can transition to the grid will need to do so urgently.

Some chemical plants may not be able to economically switch their power source to electricity, and so may be forced to shutter certain operations to lop off pollution totals.

Germany industry energy use by sector

Other prominent German manufacturers, including its vaunted car makers and machinery producers, will also face challenges in reducing use of natural gas that accounted for roughly 30% of their power supply as of 2020.

Germany industry energy use by power source

Certain sectors are banking on the roll-out of clean hydrogen for use as a fuel instead of natural gas.

While some green hydrogen pilot projects show promise, industry analysts estimate the technology is at least a decade away from widespread deployment.

For many high-polluting businesses that may be too far down the road, especially if the cost of carbon emissions allowances keeps rising and places further strain on company coffers.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

