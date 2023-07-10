Evonik cuts full-year outlook on weak demand

July 10 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries (EVKn.DE) on Monday reported preliminary results for the second quarter and cut its full-year outlook, citing lack of economic recovery to date.

The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between 1.6 billion euros ($1.75 billion) and 1.8 billion euros, compared to the previous 2023 guidance of 2.1-2.4 billion euros.

"Evonik joins the long list of European chemicals players that continue to be negatively impacted by weak end market demand throughout Q2, with no signs of improvement," Jefferies said in a note.

For the second quarter the company expects adjusted EBITDA of 430-450 million euros, in line with current market expectations of 448 million euros.

Evonik, a market leader in the production of amino acids for poultry feeds, said in April it would cut 200 jobs in its pet food unit as part of a plan to streamline operations in the high-margin animal nutrition business.

The final figures for Q2 will be published on August 10.

($1 = 0.9130 euros)

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov, Editing by Friederike Heine

