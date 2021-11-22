EXCLUSIVE Uber takes new trip with cannabis delivery in Ontario

A screen displays the company logo of Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Uber's delivery and takeout unit has partnered with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to allow online cannabis orders through Uber Eats in Ontario, Canada, marking the ride-hailing company's first foray into the business, a company spokesperson said.

Uber, which already delivers liquor through its Eats unit, has had its sights set on the burgeoning cannabis market for some time now. Its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told media in April the company will definitely consider delivering cannabis when the legal coast is clear in the U.S.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

