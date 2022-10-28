Exxon Beaumont Texas lube oil plant to restart Friday night -sources















HOUSTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) plans to restart the lube oil Blending & Packaging (B&P) Plant adjoining its Beaumont, Texas, refinery on Friday night following an unplanned shutdown because of a worker's death, two people familiar with the matter said.

The B&P plant was shut early on Friday morning after a contractor was killed in a rail car accident, the people said.

An Exxon spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to B&P Plant shortly after 12 a.m. CDT (5 a.m. GMT) on Friday.

"A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved in a railcar accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "He was deceased at the scene."

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio











