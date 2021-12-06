Exxon Mobil to achieve net zero GHG emissions in Permian operations by 2030

Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Monday it aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from operated assets in the U.S. Permian basin by 2030, expanding its emission-reduction plans for unconventional operations in New Mexico and Texas.

The target is part of the company-wide effort to reduce the intensity of upstream GHG emissions by 40% to 50% by 2030, compared with 2016 levels.

Exxon also said it plans to eliminate routine flaring in Permian basin operations by the end of 2022.

By year-end 2021, Exxon expects reduced flaring volumes across its Permian operations by more than 75% compared to 2019.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

