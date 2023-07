July 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Wednesday changes in oil prices gas prices would impact its second-quarter upstream earnings by $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion compared with the first quarter.

The largest U.S. oil producer posted $6.5 billion in upstream earnings in the first quarter ended March 31.

