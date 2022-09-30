Family of French billionaire Pinault strikes wine deal















PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The family of French luxury goods billionaire Francois Pinault, whose main business interest is the fashion company Kering (PRTP.PA), has struck a new wine deal, said the companies involved in the transaction on Friday.

The Pinault and Henriot families, owners of Artémis Domaines and Maisons & Domaines Henriot respectively, said they were pooling together their wine estates in a merger.

"The merger of Maisons & Domaines Henriot and Artémis Domaines is a wonderful opportunity to bring together the treasures of our wine heritage under the same banner," said Francois Pinault in a statement.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle











