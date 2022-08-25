Factbox: Fertiliser-makers cut output on surging gas prices

A farmer loads seeds into a seeder with fertiliser, on a wheat field in Nanyang, Henan province, China October 13, 2021. Picture taken October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara (YAR.OL), one of the world's largest fertiliser-makers, is cutting ammonia production in Europe further because of the surge in gas prices, following other manufacturers.

Below are some of the fertiliser producers that have cut their output:

BASF (BASFn.DE)

The world's largest chemical company said in July it was cutting ammonia production further.

It had already cut output at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen and at its large chemical complex in Antwerp, Belgium, in September last year.

CF Fertilisers UK

The UK subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N), said on Wednesday it would temporarily halt ammonia production at its Billingham Complex due to high natural gas and carbon prices.

Grupa Azoty (ATTP.WA)

Poland's biggest chemicals firm said on Monday it was halting production of nitrogen fertilisers and cutting ammonium output to about 10% capacity at its Pulawy subsidiary.

It reduced fertiliser production at its Kedzierzyn subsidiary to 43% of capacity as of Wednesday.

PKN Orlen (ATTP.WA)

The Polish refiner's Anwil subsidiary said on Monday it had temporarily halted production of nitrogen fertilisers.

It said it will perform maintenance and other work during the standstill and plans to resume production once the gas market stabilises.

Yara (YAR.OL)

With its latest cut the company will have lowered its capacity by the annual equivalent of 3.1 million tonnes of ammonia and 4.0 million tonnes of finished products, it said.

Yara's European ammonia capacity use will be about 35% following the change.

Compiled by Anna Pruchnicka, Louise Breusch Rasmussen; editing by Barbara Lewis

