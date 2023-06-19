Fertiliser maker Omnia's annual profit up 10%















June 19 (Reuters) - Crop nutrient manufacturer Omnia Holdings (OMNJ.J) on Monday reported a 10% increase in annual profit, as strong revenue growth offset the impact of high input costs in the first half and adverse weather conditions in key markets.

Omnia's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - came in at 7.42 rand ($0.41) in the year ended March 2023, compared to 6.72 rand previously.

Omnia, which supplies fertiliser to both commercial and smallholder farmers in several sub-Saharan African countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania, declared a dividend of 3.75 rand, up 36% from last year's 2.75 rand.

($1 = 18.2305 rand)

Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.