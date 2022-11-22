Finland faces increased uncertainty around power supply, grid operator says















COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Finland's national power grid operator said on Tuesday the unavailability of the much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor increases uncertainty around the country's power sufficiency, especially in January.

The damage to the reactor is a setback for Finland, where the national grid operator has warned of heightened risk of power blackouts in the coming winter if OL3 could not reliably supply electricity.

"Naturally, the uncertainty about the final schedule of Olkiluoto 3 increases the risk of electricity shortages in the winter season," Fingrid's head of Power System Operations Tuomas Rauhala said in a statement.

Test production of electricity at OL3 will restart on Dec. 11 at the earliest, while regular output is at best set to begin on Jan. 22, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Monday.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik











