Fire at Algeria's Skikda refinery under control, says minister

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out in an idle reforming unit undergoing maintenance at Algeria's Skikda oil refinery has been brought under control with no impact to the plant's operations, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

The incident resulted in injuries to nine workers, the state news agency quoted minister Mohamed Arkab as saying.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.